Columbus-based theatre helps young people find their voice

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The theater isn’t just a place for entertainment; it’s also a place to learn.

The Columbus-based Golden Triangle Theatre is reaching out around the area to help young people find their skills and their voices.

The theatre offers lessons in voice, dancing, piano, and, of course, acting.

It’s providing a positive outlet for young people from across the area.

The theatre has begun an enrichment program for home-schooled students, and it is even moving outside of its walls to work with members of the Columbus Boys and Girls Club and students at Hunt Intermediate.

The Golden Triangle Theatre gets some funding through the Mississippi Arts Commission, but much of its income is local through grants, tuition for its classes and programs, ticket sales, and patrons and donors.

“I don’t expect you to donate, unless you come see what we’re all about. To me, that’s the most important thing. I’d rather you come and buy a ticket and consider making a donation down the road. But, I want you to see the product we’re able to produce here in this town, and the talent that’s here, so you can – A – Go tell other people, but also -B- Maybe consider making a donation as part of your support to the theatre,” said Garrett Torbert, Executive Director of Golden Triangle Theatre.

The theatre’s season is in full swing with productions of “Elf, Junior” beginning next weekend, and “Madagascar, Junior” and a murder mystery in January and February. For more information, go to goldentriangletheatre.com.

