Columbus business holds Kids Entrepreneur Con

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – On Saturday, despite the rain, people came out for the inaugural Kids Entrepreneur Con.

It was a chance for some young people to show off their businesses and brands.

The rain couldn’t keep some budding business leaders away from a day of economic education and fun.

Saturday, Schoolhouse Lemonade and Ice Pops on Military Road in Columbus hosted the inaugural Kids Entrepreneur Con.

Kids ages three and up displayed their businesses. There was a petting zoo, bounce house, artwork, lemonade, homemade ice cream, barbecue, meatball subs, and more. Everything was by kids, for kids, and starring kids.

Owner Desiree Johnson says she wanted to showcase the businesses. Create a learning experience while making money. The rain may have kept some away, but overall, she was pleased with the turnout.

“Over 15 vendors, which is great. We started out, and we set it high at 30. They slowly, the rain kind of trickled down. But we’re good at 15, and we’re going strong.”

The kicker? The person who sold the most received a $250 scholarship donated by United Way of Golden Triangle, the Watson Foundation, and the Gathering Place. The scholarship must go toward their business for continuous growth. Second place won $200, third place won $150, and fourth place won $100.

Johnson says she wants to continue Entrepreneur Con and expand it across the Golden Triangle.

“I want to provide more scholarships, if not to every entrepreneur who participated in at least 10 of them. Just so they can pursue their own dreams of having their own business, they can build their own business. Have time to make an error and then bounce back and it’s okay. It’s just the future of entrepreneurship is big here, especially in the Golden Triangle.”

The business owners also had to do sales pitches. While some were shy, you saw the confidence build in others as they were able to try and try again.

This is the first time the Johnsons have held this event, but Desiree says, “This is our very first one, but it won’t be the last.”

First place winner was Benjamin’s Cookies, second was Strange Silly’s Art, third was Vinny’s Bookshelf and fourth was Bowld Beads. Congratulations to all the winners.