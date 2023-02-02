Columbus business meets with city council to discuss police radios

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After the Columbus City Council approved a contract for police radios, a local company said “hold the phone”.

The Council recently approved a lease plan through a statewide contractor out of Jackson that would allow Columbus Police to operate on the MS-WIN statewide emergency network.

When Columbus-based Teletec found out, they asked to meet with the council to make their pitch.

Teletec has been the department’s radio provider for several years.

Mayor Keith Gaskin and the council have been trying to get new radios for Police since he came to office, but money has been the biggest obstacle.

The city was recently informed that it has around $155,000 in a state fund set aside for such equipment.

Council members are going to study today’s proposal against the one they recently approved.

It will be March before they get a final answer on the availability of the state money.

