Columbus celebrates the 7th Avenue Heritage Festival for the 39th year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The city of Columbus celebrated its 39th annual 7th Avenue Heritage Festival. Historically, 7th Avenue was considered the cornerstone for African American businesses in Columbus. It was also the birthplace of the Queen City Hotel, which housed artists like B.B. King, Duke Ellington, and more when they traveled through the area. Thursday, the festival recognizes one of Columbus’ high-profile economic districts while featuring regional artists (Johnny Hampton, Martin Andrews, Lavonne Harris, Nadia Colom, Scott Volland, Leroy Brooks, Jeff Smith, Doug Pellum, and Johnathan West.), education seminars, workforce opportunities, and an award ceremony.