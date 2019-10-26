Columbus child fighting for life.

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI)- A three-year-old is fighting for their life after accidentally falling into a swimming pool Saturday morning.

The accident happened on Springdale Drive in East Columbus just before noon, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon.

Columbus Fire and Rescue and the Columbus Police Department found the child unresponsive and not breathing.

Emergency Personnel immediately provided medical treatment.

Dillon says firefighters transported the child to Baptist Memorial Hospital by firetruck after discovering no ambulances from Columbus were available.

The child was later taken to University Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance due to high winds grounding all emergency helicopters for medical transportation.