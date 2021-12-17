Columbus City Council doing prep work ahead of Tuesday meeting

CFO / COO discussions headline council work session

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders get a headstart on next week’s City Council meeting.

The mayor and council members met today for a work session to discuss city business and set the agenda items for Tuesday’s meeting.

Hiring key positions is a major concern. The city is looking for a new Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and IT Director.

There have been 45 applicants for the CFO position alone.

Mayor Keith Gaskin and the Council are looking for the right fit for the city.

“Again, it is important that we have these positions filled, but it is critical that we have the right people in these positions to get the city where we need to be financially, and I know the council is committed to that as well.”

Council members and the mayor also got an update on drainage projects in different wards in the city.