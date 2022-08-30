Columbus city council holding proposed budget meeting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday night Columbus city council’s proposed budget hearing will have a number of surprises and changes.
Right now, the $24.4 million dollar budget recommendation includes reducing the size of the police force but raising salaries.
Other highlights include raising the city worker minimum wage to $12.50 cents an hour and giving elected officials a pay raise.
The city is projecting more revenue next year with more sales tax and a one mil tax increase.
Another proposal is to spend more than one hundred thousand dollars on community outreach for youth.
The budget for fuel also went up $80,000.
Columbus employs 290 people and has 19 departments.
The town hall budget meeting will be held at the Trotter Convention Center beginning at six o’clock.