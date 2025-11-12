Columbus city council holds work session to discuss priorities

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus could be parting ways with its lobbying firm.

During a work session this morning, the City Council discussed Legislative Priorities.

It was suggested they meet with local lawmakers to lay out the city’s priorities and find out if they are aligned with what’s planned in the next Legislative Session.

It was brought up that W.T. Consultants, the lobbying firm contracted by the city, might be coming to town for a couple of days to discuss plans.

Ward 6 Councilman Jason Spears said that he had taken the initiative to meet with some of them via Zoom and ask about several subjects.

Spears said he followed up by email, but has received no response from the firm.

After several minutes of discussion, Spears made a motion to give W.T. Consultants a 15-day notice of termination of the contract.

The contract ends in December. When asked if it could wait until Tuesday’s regular meeting, Spears pointed out that 15 days from then would put them in December.

The council voted 4 to 0 to give notice. Rodrick Smith and Mayor Stephen Jones were not present.

Vice Mayor Ethel Stewart was presiding and could not vote.

