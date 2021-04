COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus city council is following the lead of Governor Tate Reeves.

Councilmen agreed to follow the governor’s order, which lifts the mask mandate.

The exception will be in government or public buildings, such as the Trotter Convention Center.

Businesses will be allowed to make their own rules about mask use.

At one time, the ordinance was being enforced on a regular basis.

No business owners can choose if customers must wear a mask.