Columbus City Council to discuss interim chief position

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With just a few weeks until Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton retires, the question of who will replace him is even more pressing.

On the agenda at tonight’s City Council meeting, a discussion about an interim chief is expected.

City Councilwoman Ethel Stewart added that item to tonight’s agenda.

Shelton is retiring on August 15th. He received a notice of intent to terminate from Mayor Keith Gaskin July 8th.

The Chief believed his options were to resign, retire, or be relieved of his duties. The council accepted his letter of retirement last week.

A search committee to look for and hire a new chief is not on the agenda.

At some point, the council will need to appoint an interim leader. We will have the latest coming up tonight on WCBI News at 9 and 10.