Columbus City Council votes to apply for half-million-dollar grant for amphitheater

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council has voted to go forward with applying for a half-million-dollar grant for the Terry Brown Amphitheater.

The council voted to approve the submission of a letter of intent to apply for the grant.

The grant writer will be submitting the proposal for the Mississippi Arts Commission grant in the near future.

The money will be used to help complete the amphitheater.

If approved, there will be a 60/40 match, then the council will decide if they will go forward with it.

Mayor Keith Gaskin says voting to submit the application is a good move forward.

“If we are selected to move forward, then the council will need to vote again to make sure that we are going to do that because there is a match. But the good news is, they are moving forward on that letter of intent,” Gaskin said.

Between three and four million dollars is needed to complete the amphitheater.

Last year, the city received a million from the state.

The amphitheater was originally set to open in 2017.

