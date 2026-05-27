Bond set for a man accused of shooting a football player in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for a man accused of shooting a college football player in Mississippi.

CBS affiliate WJTV reports that, according to Laurel Police, Rashodrick Harris was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault for shooting Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy.

Harris was given a $500,000 bond.

Harris was arrested in Kentucky on May 15 and taken to the McCraken County Jail to wait for extradition.

He was booked into the Jones County Detention Center in Mississippi on May 25.

The shooting happened during a concert at a nightclub in Laurel.

Hardy, a football standout, is from Oma, Mississippi. He started his college career at Louisiana-Monroe but transferred to Missouri before the 2025 season.

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