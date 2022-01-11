Columbus City Hall closed due to a case of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you have to do business at Columbus City Hall, it will have to wait until at least next week.

City leaders have closed the building to the public because of a case of COVID.

Mayor Keith Gaskin made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Gaskin says city employees who work in the building will continue their normal schedules and can be reached by phone and email.

The building will remain closed to the public until next Tuesday.

Gaskin says they will reevaluate the decision with new data at that time.