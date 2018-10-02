Columbus City Leader Involved In Embezzlement Investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- An embezzlement investigation at a discount store turns up the name of a city councilman.

According to Columbus Police, a Bargain Hunt employee gave away over $3,200 of unauthorized discounts to customers, including Ward 5 Councilman Stephen Jones.

Employee Sharron Smith turned herself into police for questioning for her alleged involvement in the incident.

Police Chief Fred Shelton said Councilman Jones, along with his wife, are listed by the company as two of the individuals receiving those discounts, and in their case, more than $200 worth.

Bargain Hunt employees called CPD last week about the alleged embezzlement.

Shelton said surveillance video shows Jones coming into the store four times and his wife two times and leaving without paying full price.

In one instance, investigators saw video where Smith rang up Jones and he allegedly did not pay for a $199 electric fireplace table and a soda.

Five others are also implicated in the investigation. They are Rose Lee, Theresa Bingman, Stephene Boyd, Jennifer Green and Shellie Coley.

Right now, Shelton said it’s unclear how the employee is connected to those receiving the lower prices for items they brought to the counter.

“Basically what happens is the person comes in and brings up items to the counter that they’ve purchased,” Chief Shelton explained. “The employee skans that item into the computer, then that employee deletes that item from the system and charges that person only for the amount that is on the register. When they delete that item then the customer walks away and pays just the amount that’s on the register, so it looks like it’s a legal transaction.”

The police chief said Jones is not expected to be charged because of a Bargain Hunt policy to only pursue charges against the employee.

Councilman Jones tells WCBI he was surprised to see his name come up in the investigation.

“I have always paid for everything I’ve gotten from Bargain Hunt- or any other store for that matter,” Jones said in a statement. “I’m hoping to get the matter cleared up as soon as possible.”

We will continue to follow this developing story, as more details are released.