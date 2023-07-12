Columbus city leaders meet to discuss garbage pick-up, costs

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – City leaders in Columbus met to discuss garbage pick-up and costs.

People are used to getting their trash picked up twice a week.

At the meeting, options were discussed for the city to get 90-gallon cans for residents or not, as well as if trash would be picked up once or twice a week.

Right now, citizens are paying roughly $17 for trash pick up but based on the decision of how city leaders want the pick-up process to go.

Along with a 5% increase from light and water, prices could jump to $25.

“Whether it be one day pick up on bin, two-day pickup one bin, one pick up two bins so we kind of determined what the prices might be and we’ll be discussing that tomorrow and giving it to counsil and the counsil can make a decision on which one you want to go with… It’s been all over the place you know I’ve had a lot of people want to remain with two days but that also depends on you know what the price increase is going to be so we’ll just have to put it out there and see what the people say,” said Stephen Jones, Ward 5 Councilman.

A decision could be made Thursday at the city’s work session meeting at 10 a.m.

