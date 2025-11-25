Columbus City Leaders to move forward with Terry Brown Amphitheater plans

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders are expected to move forward with plans to finish the Terry Brown Amphitheater.

At a work session today, the Mayor and City Council heard plans for the next phase of construction of the long-awaited entertainment venue.

Phase Three will include restrooms, parking, concessions, and possibly additional seating.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau recently pledged $1 million towards the project.

With that, the city has about $3 million available for the work.

Mayor Stephen Jones made completion of the amphitheater a focus of his campaign.

He said it’s an important move for the city’s future.

“Completing the amphitheater is a big deal, and most people don’t realize how big a deal it is. Because, as I said, if we have tourism coming, that helps fund other things. Also, with the Burns Bottom project, you know, the 5th Street project, you know, we have a lot of good things going on in Columbus, and this is just one piece of the pie to make sure we’re setting ourselves up for a brighter future,” said Jones.

The City Council is expected to take up putting out an advertisement for bids at its regular meeting next Tuesday.

