Columbus city schools have new superintendent for district

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When the 2023-2024 school year begins in Columbus, there will be a new leader in the central office.

At a special-called meeting Friday morning, the Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees selected Stanley K. Ellis to be the district’s new superintendent.

The school board met Friday morning after a Thursday afternoon forum where the top three candidates laid out their plans for the first 100 days on the job if they were to get the position.

Board President Telisa Young said Ellis’ 100-day plan stood out just a little more.

“He walked us through all the systems and methods that he would be using and what he’ll be reporting back to the board how he would assess the district and he gave specifics,” said Young.

Ellis was the unanimous choice.

He’ll be on a three-year contract making $160,000.

“Tunica mirrors our district on the social economic status as well as the type of students they serve and those things are definitely some things we liked with him and we feel that he can get the job done,” said Young.

Ellis is currently the assistant superintendent of the Tunica County School District.

He will make the move to Columbus at the end of the school year.

Young said she and other district leaders could see his vision and are excited about what he can bring to the Falcons.

“We can see that he’s about curriculum and instruction and what our students need on all levels for the whole child and we can see that in everything that he presented in his interview and at the forum,” said Young.

To learn more about Ellis, visit tunicak12.org.

