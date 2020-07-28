Columbus city workers back on full-time shifts

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus City Council makes some big changes to their employees’ schedules.

City leaders approved allowing workers to go back to a full-time schedule.

Their hours had been reduced for the past several months, with the exception of the police and fire departments.

Employees will now be scheduled to work five days a week for eight hours.

They had been working four – ten-hour shifts.

The public works department will also be allowed to fill ten open positions.

Councilmen did have city departments under a hiring freeze.