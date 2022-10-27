Columbus Exchange Club honors local man with Firefighter of the Year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus civic group stepped up to honor one of the people who helps keep the city safe.

The Columbus Exchange Club recognized Joshua Connors as Columbus’s Firefighter of the Year at a ceremony during the club’s weekly meeting.

Connors is a Columbus native and second-generation firefighter.

He joined Columbus Fire and Rescue in 2019 and works out of Station One.

Connors was honored by the award but said he wouldn’t be able to do the job without his teammate at home, his wife Cassidy.

“It can definitely be stressful at times. Sometimes you can feel overwhelmed. You know, I’m gone you know two to three nights a week, sometimes four nights a week if I’m working overtime. So, it can definitely be stressful, but she does a really good job taking care of our family and everything like that, and I couldn’t thank her enough for it, so,” said Connors.

Connors is also a certified EMT and Smoke Diver.

