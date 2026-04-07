Columbus Exchange Club works to spread Child Abuse prevention

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Exchange Club of Columbus continues to recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month.

This morning, members set up a banner on the corner of the courthouse to help bring awareness to the public.

Columbus Lowndes Exchange Club Secretary Cindy Goode says later this week, they will set blue pinwheels under the banner and next week put out blue ribbons.

She says she hopes this makes the public stop and take time to think about child abuse victims.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

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