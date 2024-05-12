Columbus Farmers’ market hosts its grand opening

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market had their grand opening where the community of Columbus got to shop locally and enjoy several fun activities.

There was live music, handmade arts & crafts, and plenty of vendors at the Market.

The Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market was able to let everyone get involved with their grand opening.

Gardeners got the opportunity to sell their locally grown fresh plants and vegetables.

Market coordinator, Chelsea Best said several sessions took place to educate the community about health and safety.

“With the guest attendees here who are doing the extra activities,” Best said. “It’s to educate the public about healthy eating, healthy diet, healthy habits, fitness training, working out, and being healthy and active. Also, just educate them about different things either with their body or with water safety and the Fire and Rescue team is here to teach about how they do what they do. So, it’s education, fitness, healthy eating, and things of that nature.”

With fresh crops that were available for customers, Best said the vendors deserve all the support from the community.

“One of the biggest things I can say about coming to the Farmers’ Market and shopping, is supporting our local vendors,” Best said. “Some of these folks, they are all local but they do drive a good distance, they work really hard in their fields, picking their crops and raising them to come out here and to sell them to everyone and to meet with everybody.”

Customers like Cream McCloud, who said she loves to cook the fresh vegetables she receives from the Market.

“I’m always coming out looking for bargains and looking for fresh vegetables,” McCloud said. “I always come out here to find all my fresh fruits and vegetables. It was a very good experience today, I really enjoyed seeing everybody and just looking forward to the one they have next week as well.”

The Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market will be open Tuesday evenings from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday mornings from 7-10 a.m.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X