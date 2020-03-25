Columbus fast food restaurant ticketed for serving food in its lobby

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police wrote a ticket to a fast food restaurant for serving food in its lobby.

Police Chief Fred Shelton said officers wrote a ticket at Church’s Chicken on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

After receiving reports of people going inside the restaurant, which is right across the street from the police station.

Shelton said this is the first business cited for serving food inside the business.

By order from the Governor and City Council, restaurants must serve food in the drive-thru, curbside pick-up, or delivery.