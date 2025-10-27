Columbus Fire and Rescue celebrates 185 years

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue is celebrating a milestone year: 185 years since the department was established.

In April of 1840, Columbus Fire and Rescue started as a group of volunteers with historic equipment, including a steam engine, which is preserved at Fire Station 1.

That’s according to Jaquay Sherrod of Columbus Fire and Rescue. He said the department became a career department in 1901.

The Columbus Fire Department became Columbus Fire and Rescue in 1997 when the department started answering medical calls.

It became internationally accredited in 2014, making it one of only two accredited departments in the state.

One thing that stands out to Sherrod about the department is its longstanding legacy and how the department has evolved over the years.

“The fire department is so much more than it was. At first, we used to just fight fires. But now, we handle medical calls, we do fire prevention, fire education, and we have rescue teams. It has become just so much more than what the department was established to be,” Sherrod said.

The department’s role in the community has evolved as well, being present in schools and local community events.

Keeping the camaraderie up plays a big role in shaping the department.

“We build off of generations before. It’s a lot of talking, communicating around the table, talk, morals, just things of that nature,” Sherrod said.

Sherrod and Battalion Chief Chip Kain said they are proud to be a part of the long-standing tradition, but what keeps them going?

“It’s an oath that we all take, and everyone lives upon that oath,” Sherrod said. “We take that oath very seriously. ”

For Kain, the serving aspect has kept him going strong for almost 27 years. He said it’s more of a calling than a job, as it is a demanding line of work with long hours.

“It takes that special drive, that special internal want to help to put up with, I guess, the scheduling that we do,” Kain said. “But the guys and women who show up here, they have that. They want to be here when that tone goes off. They want to be there to help someone in that time of need. That’s what these men and women train for every day – so they can be there to help.”

Sherrod said the plan for the next 185 years is to keep moving forward and adapting to whatever comes their way.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.