Columbus Fire and Rescue respond to a house fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue was on the scene of a house fire at 1601 21st Street North.

One person escaped without injury.

The resident’s pet dog died due to the fire.

Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes says the fire is out and under investigation at this time.

