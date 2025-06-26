Columbus Fire Chief receives recognition for service and dedication

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – They’re the first to respond in times of emergency, but often the last to be recognized.

On June 26, an area lawmaker took time out to show official appreciation to the men and women of the Columbus Fire and Rescue.

District 41 State Representative Kabir Karriem presented a plaque and a certificate of appreciation, and recognition to Chief Duane Hughes.

Karriem says that people often don’t realize how much firefighters do in the community every day.

“There has never been a time that the Columbus Fire and Rescue Department has been asked to do community work, and they have not shown up in some shape, form, or fashion. And, I’m just honored to not only help recognize the department, but I’m honored to recognize my friend, Chief Duane Hughes, and his department,” said Kabir Karriem of District 4.

“The certificate and the plaque that Representative Karriem presented us are more than just an accolade to hang on the wall; it’s actually a challenge. And, it’s going to be a challenge that members of this department go forth and continue to maintain that servant mentality and do those things that help earn this recognition and further fortify us to continue to do it in the future,” said Columbus Fire & Rescue Chief Duane Hughes.

Columbus Fire and Rescue is one of only two internationally accredited fire departments in Mississippi.

