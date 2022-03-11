Columbus Fire Chief to retire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council will have some pretty big shoes to fill.

Sources tell WCBI that one of the items on Tuesday night’s Council Meeting Agenda is the retirement of Chief Martin Andrews of Columbus Fire and Rescue.

Andrews was promoted to Chief in 2014, and is the first African American to serve in that position full-time.

Since then, he oversaw the construction of a new fire station on Airline Road, and has worked to maintain the department’s national accreditation.

Chief Andrews has spent his entire career, about 35 years, with Columbus Fire and Rescue.