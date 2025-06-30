Stolen vehicle accusations lead to prostitution arrest in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – What started as a call about a stolen car turned into a prostitution arrest.

Officers were called to the Heritage Inn this past Saturday, June 28.

Elizabeth Alls, of Jonesboro, Arkansas, accused Tavarria Carter, of McCool, of taking her vehicle.

Turns out Carter’s boyfriend had the car.

However, during the investigation, officers got a tip that Alls and Carter were allegedly involved in a prostitution ring.

A CPD spokesman said an investigation on the scene and other evidence led to the women’s arrest.

Bond has not been set for Alls or Carter.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.