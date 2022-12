Columbus firefighters respond to early morning house fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus firefighters battle the brutal cold and an early morning house fire.

The fire happened in the 1300 block of 5th Street South.

Fire Chief Duane Hughes said someone does live at the home but they were not there at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the house fire.

