Columbus Firefighters to see pay increase with new budget

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire Department will see pay increases throughout the entire department.

In Thursday’s city council meeting, members discussed raising wages for captains in the fire department.

The proposed wage was to raise to $15.50 but members voted to raise it a dollar more to $16.50.

Roughly 20 firefighters and staff sat in the council meeting awaiting the results of the vote.

The mayor had to break the tie in the meeting for the wages to go up that extra dollar and department officials were thrilled.

“The fire department has always been self-supported. All of the members of the department depend, rely on, and support one another, and the presence here today in the councilman meeting is indicative of that,” said Chief Duane Hughes, Columbus Fire Department. “We appreciate all the efforts on their behalf of the mayor. We know that the budgeting process is very difficult. Each department has its needs as well as its wants and their desires. And the fire department took today as a victory.”

Each position will receive at least a $2 raise.