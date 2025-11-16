Columbus fraternity provides health resources for local men

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Looking for conditions before they become problems is important to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

A Columbus organization is partnering with health professionals in the area to make sure men are staying on top of their wellness.

Staying healthy is easier when you have support.

The Columbus Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. is helping area men keep a closer eye on their wellness with the 2nd annual men’s health fair.

“What we want to do is try to bring the community in, especially the men of the community, to their health,” Gerod Ellis, the chapter’s vice president, said. “Because that is something kind of ignored a lot in the community, because as men, we are a little bit skeptical about focusing on health. We want to try to get men to understand that your health is your wealth.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that one in four men in the U.S. dies from a cardiovascular event such as a heart attack.

Knowing that, organizers added free blood pressure, blood sugar checks, health insurance information, and even vision exams.

“This is wonderful,” Brenda Wilson said. “So often, men do not seek health care, or they do not seek advice from someone who can give them some health information, so it is great, and I hope other people will join in. If they don’t do it today, contact the organizers of this. We want to thank the Kappa group for doing this, and just reach out cause somebody is there to help you.”

A vendor who provides mental health services, Lois O’Neal, said making people aware of resources in the community is an important step in overall wellness.

“We have to be a service to them,” O’Neal said. “That way, they can survive and thrive. We don’t want them to just survive; we want them to thrive. We want to put them in a better situation than they were when they came to us, and I think with the resources that we have, we can do that. We just have to work together in order to do that.”

Organizers said they are looking forward to hosting the men’s health fair at the Southside Missionary Baptist Church annually.

