Columbus gym adapting to CDC guidelines as members are happy to be back

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — It has been roughly over two weeks since gyms here in Mississippi have been given the green light to reopen.

But In Doing So, They Must Follow All Health Guidelines To Help Prevent The Spread Of Covid-19.

Fortunately For Fitness Factor, Owner Beth Jeffers Says Switching Things Up To Meet CDC Guidelines Has Been Relatively Smooth And Patrons Tell Me They’re Happy To Get Back In A Workout Routine.

“I think it has been made a lot easier for all of us due to the fact that Beth and her whole staff have put so much attention into making sure that this whole place stays clean and safe for everyone that wants to come in and work out,” said gym member Chris Carson.

Jeffers said members have been supportive of the rules put in place due to the Coronavirus.

“We provide all that germicide antibacterial wipes for them and after they get finished to clean their equipment again,” said Jeffers. “You know people have taken their own personal responsibility obviously to wash their hands. People have started to get used to the pattern and they’re just so happy to be, I think.”

“Coming here and being able to be with all of our basically our families is such a helpful way to get over the whole situation,” added Carson.

The strict guidelines include enforcing social distancing rules.

“We had marked off 6 foot squares and actually they are even bigger. And then we have closed off every other piece of cardio equipment and so far it has worked really well. People are staying in the squares. I think that one of the hardest thing though is after the class is over to keep your social distancing but we try to remind our members to do that.”