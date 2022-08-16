Columbus has a new interim police chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new man in the Chief’s office at Columbus Police Department.

Monday was Assistant Chief Doran Johnson’s day on the job as Interim Chief.

Johnson will be running the department while the City Council and Mayor search for a permanent replacement for Chief Fred Shelton, whose last day on the job was Monday.

Johnson’s long range goals include building a professional and proficient department.

In the short-term, one area he is focused on is juveniles committing adult crimes.

The Summer saw an uptick in juvenile activity, but the return to school presents an added wrinkle, and Johnson is working to strengthen ties between the schools and the department.

“Because most of the time it either starts in the community and spills out into the school, or it starts in the school and spills out into the community. So, we really need each other and have to communicate with each other to make sure we’re keeping a close eye on our young people,” said Interim Chief Doran Johnson, Columbus Police Department.

The Columbus City Council and Mayor are in the beginning stages of the search for a full-time police chief.