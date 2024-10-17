Columbus High holds ceremony in memory of Marquez Carter Jr.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at Columbus High School are remembering the life of one of their classmates.

The student body met on campus on the morning of October 17 for a ceremony and balloon release in memory of Marquez Carter Jr.

In addition to prayers and special music, there was a speaker who shared inspiring words with the students – encouraging them to cherish every moment.

Carter was shot and killed during an incident in East Columbus on September 28.

One person has been charged in connection with the case.

Funeral services for Carter will be held October 19 at 2 p.m., at Greater Mount Zion Church in Columbus.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X