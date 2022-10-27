Columbus High hosts career day to highlight businesses

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus High School hosted a career day with a twist on Thursday.

The school wanted to highlight the businesses that some of its students are already pursuing.

Each student was able to set up a show board to introduce their business and showcase the products they sell.

“It really warms my heart. I know we had so many students who do hair, make-up, nails and sell clothing. They’re already doing those things that most of us adults are just starting to do to get a side hustle and make extra money. They’re already doing that now and it makes me feel good that they are already preparing for their futures,” said Latoria Johnson, Columbus High School Professional Counselor.

The school is hoping to have another career day like in the spring.

