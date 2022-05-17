Columbus High Students held annual signing day for graduating seniors

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s signing day at Columbus High School. This time we’re not talking about sports.

CHS held its annual “Academic Signing Day.” During the program, graduating seniors announced their choices for college.

38 students shared their decision with classmates and guests. Several of them accepted scholarships from the school of their choice.

Madisyn Turner says she’s excited to be headed to the nation’s capitol to attend Howard University.

“It’s been one of my dream schools since I was a freshman. They have great academic programs for my major – psychology. And they have so many other organizations I can be a part in such as their choir, their art programs, and their music programs and everything,” said

State Representative Cheikh Taylor, a Howard University graduate, was there to help turner make her announcement.