Columbus hires former Mississippi State LB Barrin Simpson as head football coach

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Falcons have hired Barrin Simpson to be their next head football coach. The CMSD Board of Trustees approved the hire Monday morning.

Simpson is more than familiar with the area. He earned All-SEC linebacker honors twice with Mississippi State throughout his Bulldog career from 1996-99 and won back-to-back state championships with Starkville high school. Simpson was a seven-time Canadian Football League All-Star and was named the CFL’s defensive player of the year twice.

He spent the past decade coaching in Texas and after working as an analyst at North Texas, Simpson had stops at Robert E. Lee high school, Keller Fossil Ridge HS, Chisolm Trail HS, Brewer HS and Timber Creek high school as a defensive coach.

“Words cannot express the excitement I feel about the opportunity to build a program of champions here at Columbus High School through our new Culture and Core Values of Desire, Determination, & Discipline, that will help us reach our Destiny,” Simpson said in a statement.

Simpson replaces Josh Pulphus who resigned after five years with the program. The Falcons went 1-10 last season.