Local pyrotechnicians prepare for 4th of July fireworks show

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Fireworks are one of many activities that citizens get involved in for the holiday.

And Fireworks on the Water… is back in Columbus this year.

Work for the event takes months of planning.

People are starting to come in for the event and prepare for fireworks, but it comes with a lot of preparation beforehand.

At the West Bank of the Stennis Lock & Dam, the Pyro Shows crew has spent hours prepping for the big fireworks show.

And some stick to the professionals to see a show on full display with family fun.

But it’s not as easy to construct a fireworks show as people think.

“It is a lot of work, a lot of blood, sweat, and tears go into this,” Colby Hardin, pyrotechnician, said. “To be able to see it, we’ve put multiple hours of work into this for a 15-minute show. But every single second we put in is worth it.”

A multitude of equipment is unwrapped and put to proper use by pyrotechnicians.

David Dulin said preparations start early to make for a smooth show.

“This started months ago, with planning between Visit Columbus and, of course, the company, Pyro Shows,” Dulin said. “They’ve selected products, when and how they want everything to shot, technicians for it, the logistics of moving it all. There’s a lot of work that has been going on for the past few months to make this happen.”

The pyrotechnicians traveled miles away to host shows and are the busiest during holidays like 4th of July.

They said its fulfilling to be apart of many people’s tradition.

“I just like seeing the big booms, and so I have the chance to work it and get more hands-on with it which makes it just even better getting to see it,” Jacob Baughman, pyrotechnician said.

“Just glad to be apart of that, glad to show support to the country here,” Hardin said. I think we need it now more than ever.”

When handling with fireworks in your backyard or even attending shows, there’s a lot that can go wrong.

Dulin said they always prioritize safety first.

“The most important thing is safety,” Dulin said. “You see we are set up on the West bank, where there’s plenty of room. We’ve got stand off several hundred feet for the nearest people that’ll be here. We are taking things slow, setting things up the safest we possibly can just for the general public as well as our own selves. So, anybody at home shooting displays, the same rules apply, of course you are messing with fire, playing with things that can burn you so stay safe and keep that in mind.”

The Fireworks on the water has been an annual event in Columbus for several years.

