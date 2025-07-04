Great night for fireworks!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – So far it has been a beautiful day across our area. This weekend looks to be nice as well, but it will be a HOT one!

4th OF JULY EVENING: Temperatures will slowly but surely drop throughout the evening hours to our low of 72. It won’t be too muggy this evening, making it an overall pleasant night for your holiday festivities. Have fun and be safe!

WEEKEND: Rain chances sneak back into the forecast starting on Saturday. At least we got a break from the rain for the holiday! We are not expecting widespread rainfall this weekend- we will mainly see isolated pop up showers/storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will reach the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will remain in the low-to-mid-90s throughout the week. We will see more rain next week. You guessed it: afternoon pop up showers will continue to bring rainfall to our area.