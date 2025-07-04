Illinois woman reported missing in Oktibbeha County

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement is asking for help to find a missing woman from Illinois.

Mitanette Cooper, 47, was last heard from by her family on June 11th.

The Kankakee, Illinois woman was visiting Oktibbeha County when her family heard from her.

Cooper is about 5’9″ and weighs about 200 pounds.

There are red highlights in her hair.

If you have seen her call the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers. You can also use the P3 Tips app.