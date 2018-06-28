Mother, Daughter escape fire | House a total loss

The above video is from our MidDay show at 12:00 p.m., updated information can be found below.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A mother and daughter escape a midday house fire in north Columbus Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the intersection of Waterworks Road and 22nd Street, just before noon.

The blaze was put out in about 30 minutes.

Paramedics did check on the child at the scene but a fire department spokesman said there were no injuries.

The home is a complete loss with fire, smoke and water damage.

12 people were living at the home but only two were there at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The house is just a block or two from Stokes-Beard Elementary.