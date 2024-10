Columbus hosts Boo Bash for Halloween

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The inaugural Boo Bash is underway in downtown Columbus.

The event is put on by Columbus Main Street.

The theme is “its time to get spooky and shop local”

Kids are trick-or-treating with local businesses, there is a pumpkin carving contest and a costume contest.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.