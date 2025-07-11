Some dry and some showers

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sticking to the same pattern. Expect hot and moments of showers and storms through the next several days.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Continued rain chance through the evening, drying out closer to the late night hours. Still humid and warm, so watch out for any fog. Lows drop into the low to middle 70s.

SATURDAY: Starting the morning dry, but heating up quickly. High temperatures are expected to reach into the low to middle 90s, with heat indices reaching triple digits. There will be another afternoon and evening stretch of rain. Consider any quick outdoor to indoor changes to your plans, just in case of the rain.

SUNDAY: Another hot and potentially rainy day. Heading into more of the isolated/pop-up chance once again. Some will see it, others will not. High temps will be in the middle 90s, so stay hydrated and remember your sunscreen.

NEXT WEEK: Staying HOT! Middle 90s hold all throughout next week, with heat indices eerily reaching triple digits. The summer pattern of isolated showers maintains.