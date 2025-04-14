Columbus hosts its annual “Stella” shouting contest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Downtown Columbus was full of screaming and shouting on Saturday afternoon, April 12, and this was all a part of the “Stella” Shouting Contest.

This contest was a reenactment of an old movie.

This shouting contest also allowed children and adults to showcase their vocals in front of judges.

The judges judged based on loudness, emotion, and drama.

Six adults and seven children participated in the contest.

The adult first place winner, Andrew McLarty, said this was a fun way to show off his shouting abilities while competing with others for a fun event.

“My wife is very interested in the ‘Stella’ shouting contest. she went to school here in Columbus, and she competed last year, and she won.” said Andrew McLarty, First Place winner of the shouting contest. “She really inspired me to step up and do it, and I figured, why not go ahead and do it. I gave it my all, signed up, put it all out there on the concrete, and I am happy that I did it. I really wanted to put it all out there and try to embarrass myself as much as I could, and I think I did that very successfully.”

McLarty also said he will compete in next year’s shouting contest.

