Columbus Hyundai explains how you can ride cooler

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- June to August are the roughest times of the year for your vehicle. The extreme heat puts a lot of stress on the engine, and all other rubber pieces that are connected to it. That is why Making sure all fluid levels are good, and the air conditioner is working properly, has always been a summer routine for Columbus native Kenneth Underwood.

“I check all my fluids to make sure everything is proper, if I need to add to it, I will add a little coolant. I check my oil, my antifreeze and everything because I do not want my truck running hot and I want my air conditioner working because it is real hot outside,” said Underwood.

Columbus Hyundai Service Manager Todd Manager says if you plan on going on vacation this summer, there are some things you should do before hitting the road, that will make your ride much cooler.

“Go in and get it serviced, and make sure you are full on proper Freon levels. Another thing I would recommend doing is going to check your vehicle coolant, in this sort of heat, engines get hot, and it is not going to make it any easier on you. If you make sure your coolant and everything is good, and make sure your hoses and belts are okay, that will go a long way,” said Fortenberry –

He said there are other checks you can make, to make sure clean air is flowing through your vehicle when you ride.

“Filters, most cars these days have a cabin filter in them, and that cabin filter will get stopped up if you do not change it very often. That can go through and tear your AC down, and it can also make your A.C. not smell fresh, and everybody wants to have a good smelling A.C,” said Fortenberry.

Columbus native Oscar Taylor said he knows how rough Mississippi heat can get, which is why he encourages everyone to take a few minutes to look under the hood.

“You have a lot of folks who have heat strokes and be passing out in the heat, and if you are riding around in a car and you have kids, then your air needs to be working,” said Taylor

Fortenberry has some advice for you if your air conditioner is not working right, or not working at all.

“I would recommend contacting your local dealer, get up with somebody and ask can you come in for a service. They will go through and make sure are good,” said Fortenberry.

Fortenberry said you should have your Freon and coolant checked at least once a year.

