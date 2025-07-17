Murder victim’s family speaks out after guilty verdict

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The trauma and the pain of losing a loved one at the hands of a killer is not something a family fully recovers from.

The family of Mikel Craven was in the courtroom during Wednesday’s verdict.

“It destroys two families when you make bad decisions like these,” said Scott Colom, the 16th Circuit Court District Attorney.

Mikel Craven’s family said the journey to justice hasn’t been easy.

“Pretty tough. It’s been ups and downs, but mostly downs,” said Mikel’s sister, Peggy Darlene Wright.

The 41-year-old was found lying in a ditch on Blake Road in Clay County in March 2022.

“My employee found him taking another employee cause they were roommates, and she called me, and I saw my brother in the ditch, pretty much bleeding to death,” said Wright.

Emerson Houston was found guilty of capital murder on Wednesday for the shooting of Craven.

He is one of the four who were arrested for the case.

Mikel’s sister, Peggy Darlene Wright, and sister-in law, Kay Craven, were at the trial.

They shared how they felt the moment they heard the guilty verdict.

“Relief, justice, still sadness. Many, many feelings,” said Wright.

“Sorrow, because I knew that the (suspect’s) family had to deal with it also. I know the family. I know all these families, but there has to be justice for Mikel,” said Kay Craven.

Kay Craven said she has seen the toil the case and trial has had on her family.

“Before we knew who did it, it was anger, and afterwards, we still had anger that young dumb choices were made,” said Craven.

All of those arrested in the case were teenagers when the shooting happened. District Attorney Scott Colom knows there are many lessons to be learned from this tragedy.

“It just shows young people when you get involved with the wrong people, and you make choices to rob people, to bring guns to robberies, the consequences can be life altering. You could throw your life away in a split second, so you got to think before you act,” said Colom.

The Craven family is grateful for the help of the DA’s office and Clay County Sheriff’s Department in working the case.

Emmerson Houston received life without parole.

Austin Hill received a 41 year prison sentence.

Jeremy and Greyson Klutts have not gone to trial.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.