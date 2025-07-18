Periods of rain all weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances spike today through the weekend, it won’t be total washout, but very wet!

FRIDAY: Rain and clouds build from the south early in the afternoon, with highs limited to the lower 90s and upper 80s. It will still feel like 100 degrees. Winds from the SE at 5-10 MPH will pump in more moisture if you can believe it! This will make downpours today through Sunday VERY heavy, the water content in the atmosphere is upper echelon. Overnight lows in the middle 70s with an exceptionally muggy night.

SATURDAY: Highs in the low 90s, with a good chance of storm clusters starting in the morning lasting through the afternoon. Will still feel near 100 degrees.

SUNDAY: Hopefully fewer showers, will still be wet for some with morning rain and afternoon storms possible. Highs again in the lower 90s. Rain totals through Sunday will be splotchy, with some receiving close to nothing and others seeing over 2.00″.