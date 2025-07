CMSD continues search for new superintendent

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District continues its search for a new superintendent.

The school board of trustees met for discussion on Thursday, July 17th, at 4 p.m. to review and discuss potential candidates.

However, no action was taken.

Columbus Municipal School Board of Trustees President Robert Smith says the board will resume this discussion on Monday, July 21st at 5 p.m.

