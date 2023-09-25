Columbus Light and Water announces road closing in downtown

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers in Downtown Columbus may have to make a few detours on Tuesday.

Parts of College, Fifth, and Main Streets will be closed as Columbus Light and Water makes some upgrades.

Fifth Street will be closed from Main Street to College Street, and part of the westbound portion of College will be closed.

Light and Water will be replacing a pole at the corner of Fifth and Main.

The streets are expected to be closed from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

