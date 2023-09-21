Columbus Light, Water alerts customers about rate hike

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Light and Water is alerting customers about a rate hike.

The utility said the Tennessee Valley Authority board voted back in August to raise its wholesale electric base rate by 4.5%.

This increase begins October 1. That is the same day TVA is ending its Pandemic Recovery Credit given to utilities.

On average, a customer can expect to see a $3.50 increase on their bill.

Any utility or co-op that purchases their electricity from TVA will see the increase which is passed on to customers.

The increase comes from a need to build the TVA infrastructure as demand grows.

4-County Electric said its members also could see another slight increase to help combat the rising costs for supplies and equipment.

