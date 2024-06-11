Columbus Light & Water receives national award for community service

SAN DIEGO (PRESS RELEASE) — Columbus Light & Water received an American Public Power Association Sue Kelly Community Service Award during the American Public Power Association’s National Conference in San Diego, California. The award recognizes “good neighbor” activities that demonstrate the commitment of the utility and its employees to the community.

Columbus Light & Water commits itself to not only providing quality service to its 13,000 customers but also fostering a vibrant community. Utility employees volunteer their time to initiatives including the Adopt-a-School Program, which promotes STEM education and clean energy to more than 1,000 students.

Moreover, the utility created the ACTNow Program, which provides internet access, digital devices, and skills training for underserved populations in the community.

Through this program, CLW and its partners have provided more than 850 hours of community service to train 240 individuals, many of whom are elderly residents.

“Our employees have shown remarkable dedication and commitment to our community through countless hours of service,” says Dr. Angela Verdell, General Manager of Columbus Light & Water. “Receiving this award from the American Public Power Association highlights their hard work and we are excited to continue supporting our employees’ role in building a vibrant and inclusive community.”

To help customers encountering financial hardship, the utility also established the CLW Share One Program, which allows customers to donate funds to other residents via their monthly bills, and, in 2023, it partnered with TVA to give $10,000 to Helping Hands, a program that assists customers with utility deposits and past-due bills.

